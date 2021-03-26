Egypt races to free giant vessel blocking Suez Canal

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — A giant container ship remains stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal. Authorities are racing to free the vessel and reopen traffic in the crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. Authorities say they need to remove between 15,000 to 20,000 cubic meters (530,000 to 706,000 cubic feet) of sand to reach a depth of 12 to 16 meters (39 to 52 feet). That depth is likely to allow the ship refloating. The vessel’s bow was touching the eastern wall, while its stern looked lodged against the western wall — an extraordinary event that experts said they had never heard of happening before in the canal’s 150-year history.