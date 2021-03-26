Pelosi taps DC National Guard head to lead House security

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tapped the commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard to be the House’s first African American sergeant-at-arms. Maj. Gen. William Walker will lead House security measures as Congress is still dealing with the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and figuring out how to keep lawmakers safe moving forward. Walker was closely involved with the security that day as he sent troops to back up overwhelmed Capitol Police. Walker will replace Paul Irving, who resigned immediately after the insurrection. Walker’s appointment comes as the House is ramping up its investigations into the insurrection.