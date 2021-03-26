World stocks advance on optimism over pandemic recovery

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after gains in Asia driven by hopes for a strong recovery from the pandemic. Paris, London and Tokyo advanced Friday and U.S. futures also were higher. Investors appeared to be shrugging off a resurgence of coronavirus cases in many areas and focusing on signs economies are on the mend. Treasury yields were stable. On Wall Street shares rose Thursday after the U.S. government reported the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell last week to its lowest level since before the pandemic. Attention has turned to the impact of recent government aid and President Joe Biden’s plans for spending on infrastructure and education.