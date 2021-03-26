Arkansas governor signs medical conscience objections law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has signed into law a measure that would allow doctors to refuse to treat someone because of moral or religious objections. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday signed the legislation, despite objections that it would give medical providers broad powers to turn away LGBTQ patients and others. The measure says health care workers and institutions have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience. The new law won’t take effect until late this summer. The measure is among several targeting transgender people advancing through Arkansas’ legislature.