Activists, lawmakers join “Stop Asian Hate” rally

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Friday's "Stop Asian Hate" rally started with an interfaith prayer, uniting all who attended.

The rally was held to condemn the recent acts of violence against Asian American and Pacific Islanders, and to remember the lives lost.

"We know that this is not new to communities of color and to the AAPI community," said Mai Xiong, a speaker at the event.

Lawmakers, including Governor Tony Evers, were present at the event, echoing that message.

"We need to move beyond the racist rhetoric that happens and the hurt that happens when as a state we don't recognize that all folks that live in the state of Wisconsin are our friends and neighbors," he said.

While it was in many ways a solemn event, the strongest message was that change needs to happen.

"We want to keep all communities safe. Right now we do feel there is an increased threat that the AAPI community itself is facing," said Pardeep Kaleka, co-chair of the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin.

Kaleka says it starts with lawmakers condemning violence, and working to change the system.

"Develop a preventative community based infrastructure and strategies that address AAPI threats and violence," he said.

He says ordinary people can also make a big difference. One important way you can help make change, is just by taking the steps to get involved and educate yourself.

"Let's get away from talking about people, and talking to people. I think that is the way forward. Believe what another person feels," he said.