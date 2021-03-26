3 students cited in theft of rare tree in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police who were stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree in November from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum say they have cracked the case. UW-Madison police said Friday that three 19-year-old university students stole the tree as a “pledge” activity for the Chi Phi fraternity, which hasn’t been recognized as an official student organization since 2015. Police say they acted on a tip. The three admitted to purchasing a chainsaw, renting a U-Haul and stealing the 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine. Each of them was cited for removing the tree, which is punishable by a $200 fine.