US cyber experts conducted operations to safeguard election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Cyber Command says it conducted more than two dozen operations aimed at preventing interference in last November’s presidential election. That’s word comes from congressional testimony Thursday by the general who leads that Pentagon command. In his prepared remarks to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Paul Nakasone isn’t describing the operations. But he says they were designed “to get ahead of foreign threats before they interfered with or influenced our elections in 2020.” Nakasone’s appearance before the committee comes as the U.S. is grappling with major cyber intrusions, including a breach by Russian hackers that exploited supply chain vulnerabilities to access federal government agencies and private companies.