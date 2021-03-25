Tick season starts early due to snow melt

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Spring seems to have sprung a little early here in the badger state.

That means Wisconsin tick season arrives a little early too.

"Any time during the year when there's not snow on the ground, ticks can be active," said Michael Hillstrom, forest health specialist with the DNR.

Hillstrom says Wisconsin ticks are pretty adaptable.

"Ticks are pretty hardy to our Wisconsin weather, and anytime they can get out and look for a meal, they're going to do that," he said.

With the arrival of ticks also comes the risk for tick-borne illnesses, including Lyme disease. It's something to be hyper aware of this year especially.

"They're a lot of flu like symptoms, which could be kind of confusing because we're in the middle of a pandemic," Hillstrom said.

The main distinguishing factor in Lyme disease will be that unmistakable "bulls-eye" rash that tends to expand over time. It may mean the difference in determining whether or not you need a COVID test.

While you may not be used to having to think about tick prevention at this time of year, Hillstrom says it's a good time to start taking precautions.

"I've pulled several off my dog already. We've seen them out and about," he said.

This includes wearing long pants, using bug spray and making sure to do those all-important checks when you get home from an adventure outdoors.

"It's much easier to remove them before they're fully attached and feeding," Hillstrom said.

UW Madison researchers have launched an app to help them follow tick patterns. You can record your activities day to day and whether or not you were exposed to ticks.

Just search for "The Tick App" on the app store.