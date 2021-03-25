The Latest: Tech CEOs struggle with yes-or-no answers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are lambasting three Big Tech CEOs for allowing hate speech and disinformation to thrive on their social media platforms, signaling congressional interest in stepping up heavy scrutiny of the powerful tech industry and contemplating new legislation. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, CEO of YouTube parent Google, however, are having trouble giving simple answers to lawmakers’ questions. Asked for yes-or-no answers as to their platforms’ responsibility for spreading election-related misinformation and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Zuckerberg and Pichai were cut off when they tried to qualify their answers. Dorsey, however, managed a “yes, but” response that his questioner allowed.