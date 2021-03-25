The Great Lakes Were Warmer This Past Winter

I definitely don’t want to get into a debate on climate change. We have been altering our climate by human activity since the beginning of time. The info I will refer to below is from a recent CNN article. The statistics referenced are from the past three decades. Personally, I’d want to look at the past ten decades.

This past winter, the Great Lakes were way below normal for ice cover in January, with only 3% of the lakes frozen. Cities around the Great Lakes were several feet below normal for snowfall. With warmer than normal temperatures, this has been a trend during the past three decades, with a decreasing long-term trend in ice cover and several low-ice or nearly ice-free years since 1990.

Several of the largest lakes are warming at a faster rate than the oceans, as well as the global air temperature.

This also affects the deep waters of Lake Michigan. This could have dramatic impacts on the fisheries, recreation and the day-to-day weather in the Great Lakes region.

Lake Michigan was 10 degrees above normal during the summer of 2020. When you are that much above normal, it takes even more energy to cool the lake to where it needs to be in the winter months. “Needs” to be? I think that is relative. This has a huge impact on lake effect snow as well.

The region is home to more than 30 million people, many of whom rely on the lakes for income. The Great Lakes are the most extensive surface freshwater system globally and are warming faster than the world's oceans.

The Great Lakes support a combined $7 billion recreational, commercial and tribal fisheries, so a disruption in the food web could mean a tremendous hit to the region's economy*.

Data source: “Winter is Vanishing” CNN, Jennifer Gray 3/23/2021