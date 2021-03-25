Russia opposition leader Navalny’s health worsens in prison

MOSCOW (AP) — A lawyer for Alexei Navalny says the Russian opposition leader has suffered back pains and leg problems in prison, and that Navalny’s condition has deteriorated in recent days. Lawyer Olga Mikhailova said in televised remarks on Thursday that Navalny is suffering strong back pain and “his right leg is in a terrible shape.” The 44-year-old Navalny is President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken opponent. He was arrested on Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning. Earlier this month, Navalny was moved to a prison colony east of Moscow. The facility is known for a strict regime that includes requiring inmates to stand at attention for hours.