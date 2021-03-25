Q&A: Artist Beeple on selling NFT collage for a record $70M

LONDON (AP) — The digital artist Beeple put an artwork up for auction this month, and became instantly famous when it sold for almost $70 million. The record sale also sparked huge interest in digital certificates of authenticity based on cryptocurrency technology that are called “non-fungible tokens.” These NFTs are undergoing a boom. The AP caught up with Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, to talk about the auction result, NFTs and how the crypto art boom is affecting him and other artists who have never before had a way to guarantee exclusive ownership of digital artwork, which by its nature can normally be freely copied.