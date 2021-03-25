One year ago today: Safer at Home Order took effect

(WAOW) — It's been a year since Gov. Tony Ever's and then Secretary-Designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Safer at Home Order went into effect.

The order began at 8 am on March 25, 2020 and was originally set to end on April 24.

Prior to this, on March 12, Gov. Evers declared a public health emergency to direct all resources needed to respond to and contain COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

A day later, on March 13, President Donald Trump proclaimed a National Emergency concerning COVID-19.

Under Safer-At-Home, various non-essential businesses had to close, drastically changing people's everyday lives.

After Safer-At-Home expired, numerous other public health emergencies were ordered — including a mask mandate that began in July and continues to this day.

At one point during the fall, Wisconsin was one of the worst state's, and Wausau one of the worst municipalities, in the nation in the terms of COVID-19, with hospitals nearly reaching capacity in November.

At that time, a field hospital was opened at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in the event that hospitals did reach capacity, so more COVID-19 patients could continue to receive treatment. Last week the state announced that the field hospital is shutting down.

Now, Wisconsin is considered one of the best in terms of administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who live or work in the state.

Still, even a year later, state health officials encourage residents to abide by COVID-19 protocols to avoid seeing any serious resurgence of the virus while vaccination efforts continue to rollout.