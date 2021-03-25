Nice weather today and tommorow

Some fairly quiet weather is ahead and temperatures should be above normal on most days. The main chances of shower activity will come on Saturday and Tuesday of next week.

Today: Quiet with a mix of sun and clouds.

High: 48 Wind: NW 5-10 becoming NE

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler.

Low: 26 Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and nice.

High: 48 Wind: NW 5-10 becoming West

We will start out with mostly cloudy skies for this Thursday, then some breaks of sun should periodically develop. With light winds and high temps in the mid to upper 40s, it will be a fairly nice day. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph during the morning, then shift to the northeast during the afternoon. Tomorrow will be similar on temps with a bit more sun breaking out, so it will be a nice end to the work week.

On Saturday a trough of low pressure and cold front will sweep across our area. It will bring more clouds and a 70% chance of rain showers. It could be cool enough early in the morning and again in the evening for some snow to mix in with the rain showers. Some snow could accumulate on the ground during the evening, especially in the Northwoods, but I doubt it would be more than an inch or two. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday.

On Sunday, high pressure will start to move back into the area and that will bring back more sunshine which should last into Monday. There will be a chilly breeze out of the northwest early Sunday, then it should be fairly pleasant during the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A stronger southerly wind will be in the area on Monday and that will help boost high temps into the upper 50s.

Clouds will increase once again on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves in from the west. This front will also produce a chance of showers during the afternoon and evening.

Have an fine Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-March-2021

On this date in weather history: 1990 - Temperatures dipped below zero in the Northern Rocky Mountain Region. Hardin MT was the cold spot in the nation with a morning low of 10 degrees below zero. Freezing drizzle was reported in the Southern Plains Region, with afternoon highs only in the 30s from the Southern High Plains to Missouri and Arkansas. (The National Weather Summary)