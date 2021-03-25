Man could face nearly 200 charges, including sexual assault

ROCHESTER, Wis. (AP) — A man in Racine County could face nearly 200 charges of sexually assaulting an unconscious person and other counts. Sheriff’s officials are recommending charges that also include possessing child pornography, invasion of privacy and representations depicting nudity. The 46-year-old Rochester man was arrested after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a woman’s complaint of a sexual assault on Feb. 28. The woman told investigators she found numerous videos on a laptop of her being sexually assault by the man, but had no recollection of the assaults and believed she had been drugged.