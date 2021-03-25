Georgia lawmakers pass GOP election reform bill amid outcry

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in Georgia have given final passage to GOP-sponsored legislation that seeks a sweeping overhaul of state election law. Soon after Thursday’s vote, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said he would sign the bill laterThursday evening. It includes provisions that would add new restrictions on voting by mail and giving the legislature greater control over how elections are run. Democrats and voting rights groups complained the bill would disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color. It’s part of a wave of GOP-backed election bills introduced in states around the country after former President Donald Trump stoked false claims that fraud led to his 2020 election defeat.