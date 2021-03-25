EXPLAINER: N. Korean missile tests follow same old playbook

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two months after President Joe Biden took office, North Korea is again turning to weapons tests to wrest outside concessions. But while launches in past years were big and aimed at drawing a big response, the tests welcoming Biden have, so far, been relatively small. That indicates Washington has a window of engagement before North Korea pursues bigger provocations. Pyongyang wants the United States to lift major economic sanctions while tolerating it as a nuclear weapons state. Because the Biden administration is unlikely to do that anytime soon, some experts say North Korea may move toward bigger provocations in coming months, like a long-range missile test or detonating a nuclear device.