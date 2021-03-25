EU offers Turkey aid, trade help despite rights concerns

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are offering migration aid and trade incentives to Turkey to help ease tensions, despite concerns about democratic backsliding there. At a video summit Thursday, the leaders signaled that they wanted to take advantage of a lull in tensions between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. They’re also keen to avoid derailing peace efforts on the Mediterranean island. This EU offer to Turkey includes modernizing a customs deal that eases duties on most Turkish good and produce and the future launch of “high-level dialogues” on issues like the pandemic, climate change, counter-terrorism and regional concerns. The offer comes just days after Turkey pulled out of an agreement aimed at preventing violence against women.