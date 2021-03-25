EU leaders grapple with surge of infections, vaccine issues

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are looking for ways to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations across the 27-nation region amid a shortage of doses, spikes in new virus cases, a feud with the United Kingdom and internal quarrels. Three months after the EU’s vaccination campaigns started, less than 14% of the EU’s 450 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said problems with the delivery of coronavirus vaccines have underscored the need for more vaccines to be produced in Europe. The bloc’s executive arm proposed ahead of Thursday’s leaders’ summit to strengthen export controls for coronavirus shots. The European Commission’s goal is to force vaccine manufacturers to deliver the doses they agreed to in their contracts.