Clark County “Bloomin’ Green House Tour” to launch soon

CLARK CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Clark County residents and visitors can see the best flowers and plants the area has to offer during the "Bloomin' Green House Tour."

The tour takes participants on a self-guided, scenic tour to see 21 of the county's greenhouses.

You can learn about and purchase different plants to take back to your own garden.

Sheila Nyberg, executive director of the Clark County Economic Development Corporation & Tourism Bureau, says it's a celebration of the variety of plant life in the area.

"You really get an experience of the rural and the countryside, and it really comes alive right now. Literally when the plants and the flowers absolutely bud," she said.

The tour runs from April through October.

You can find the official tour guide here.