Border crossings strain resources in Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Amid a dramatic rise in migrant children and families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum, many are kept at outdoor intake sites and overcrowded detention facilities well past a 72-hour court-imposed limit. From there, the families are either released into the U.S. or expelled to Mexico. The lucky ones dropped off at a COVID-19 testing site with a package of documents. The unaccompanied children are taken to federal shelters that are quickly filling up as well.