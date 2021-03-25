Australia endures droughts, fires, floods and marauding mice

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Over recent times, Australia has endured droughts, fires, floods, even a plague of marauding mice. Rob Costigan bought a rugged farm three years ago with the dream of building it into something he could leave to his kids. One year later, he was needing to truck in water to battle an extreme drought. Then he fought to save his home from Australia’s deadly wildfires. Last week, floods destroyed his farmhouse. Australia has always been a land of harsh weather, but experts say that global warming is likely making recent weather events more extreme. And troubles may not be over. Some experts warn people to check their shoes and clothes for deadly spiders, as swarms of them seek refuge from the floodwaters.