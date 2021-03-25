World markets mixed after tech sell-off on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed and U.S. futures have edged higher. Chinese benchmarks stalled Thursday on concerns big companies like Alibaba and Tencent might lose their listings on U.S. exchanges. Paris and Frankfurt declined while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.1%. Oil prices fell back after surging 6% on Wednesday on concerns over disruptions to shipping from a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 gave up 0.5%, its second loss in a row, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%. Bond yields were steady after rising earlier this week. Stock investors are keeping an eye on developments in Washington and upcoming jobs data.