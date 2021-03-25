Arkansas governor signs transgender sports ban into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has signed a law banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity. The Republican governor on Thursday afternoon announced the move, making Arkansas the second state so far this year to enact such a restriction. The bans have faced objections from medical and child welfare groups who say it would have devastating impacts on trans youth. Hutchinson said he believed the new law will help promote and maintain fairness in women’s sports. Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for similar bans this year.