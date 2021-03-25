Biden doubles goal of COVID vaccines to 200 million doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened his first formal news conference with a nod toward the improving picture on battling the coronavirus.

He is doubling his original goal by pledging that the nation will administer 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of his first 100 days in office.

The administration had met Biden’s initial goal of 100 million doses earlier this month — before even his 60th day in office — as the president pushes to defeat a pandemic that has killed more than 545,000 Americans and devastated the nation’s economy.