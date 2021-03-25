‘A new normal’: UW-Madison students told to prepare for return to campus in fall

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison's chancellor says that students should plan for campus life to mostly return to normal in the fall.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the announcement in an update on her office's blog Thursday.

"I feel confident that next semester will look more like Fall 2019 than Fall 2020, with offices occupied and throngs of students changing classes in the middle of the day," Blank said. "But it will be different than before – it’s a new normal, not our old normal."

Blank conceded that she cannot see the future and that some unknowns remain.

She contended that person-to-person connections were an important facet of campus life that should return as more people become vaccinated.

"We want to return to what makes UW–Madison special, and that means safely returning to our classrooms and labs for in-person learning and research," she said.

It’s been a long, difficult pandemic, and it’s not over yet.



But we’re planning ahead for a fall @UWMadison that creates a “new normal” and returns us to campus, in-person, along with the things we love.



Here’s my vision for what comes next: https://t.co/QthJ5og062 — Becky Blank (@BeckyBlank) March 25, 2021

Blank said that all classes that were offered in person in the fall of 2019 will return to in-person in the fall of this year.

To ensure that the return to campus can occur, Blank encouraged students to get vaccinated.

"I hope that all students and staff will choose to get vaccinated this spring and summer," she said. "We will make vaccinations available as widely as we possibly can through University Health Services, although the dosages we’ve been receiving here on campus have been very limited so far."