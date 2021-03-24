Woman says she was “harassed” by Wausau Metro Ride driver

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several Wausau residents filed complaints to Metro Ride about ADA accessibility and "harassment."

Donna Krause, who serves on the Marathon County Board, said one particular driver has been "belligerent" and "aggressive."

Krause identifies as disabled and elderly. So, when she went to use the accessible door on a Metro Ride Bus she said the response was surprising. "he yelled at me several times saying 'go to the back door,'" said Krause. "He finally... opens the door and the kneeler comes down and I get on the bus and as I'm going to my seat he starts yelling at me, 'You're supposed to use the back door!"

Turns out, Krause is not alone. The transit system stopped using the accessible door (which lowers to the ground) as a COVID precaution. Transit Director Greg Seubert said drivers are still supposed to open the door for people with disabilities, but that doesn't always happen.

"We haven't had a lot of those complaints but we have had a few," said Seubert. "as far as I know we have resolved them pretty effectively." He explained, Metro Ride instructs drivers to open the door for individuals who have made complaints.

Not all see this process as effective. Krause said, "They do not take complaints seriously, they end up insulting the complainer."

Seubert disagreed, saying they resolve each complaint. "Resolving it means we've investigated it and come to some conclusion. That conclusion may not meet the satisfaction of the person who filed the complaint."

Krause is now looking to team-up with other riders that have had similar experiences, in hopes of meeting with Metro Ride to discuss the issue.

Seubert said he would be open to talking with the group and potentially improving Metro Ride services.