White House officials, lawmakers to tour border facility

WASHINGTON (AP) — A delegation of White House officials and members of Congress is traveling to the southern border to tour a facility being used to house children during an increase in migration. The visit to a facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, comes as the Biden administration faces a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border that threatens to overshadow its ambitious legislative agenda. The White House is limiting media access on Wednesday’s tour, keeping it to just one TV camera crew. President Joe Biden also is meeting with key Cabinet members and immigration officials on Wednesday as he faces pressure to address the situation.