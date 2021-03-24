Watchdog: Ex-Navy auditor sexually harassed female workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A watchdog report finds that a former Navy civilian auditor sexually harassed at least a dozen female employees for more than two decades as part of a pervasive pattern of misconduct and retaliation. The report by the Defense Department’s inspector general says that former Navy Auditor General Ronnie Booth engaged in “quid pro quo sexual propositions when interacting with female subordinates at the Naval Audit Service.” Booth resigned last August after the probe into his behavior began. During his interviews, he denied sexually harassing female subordinates and said “he had an open door policy for mentoring” and there was “no difference between how he mentored men and women.”