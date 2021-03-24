Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey

TOKYO (AP) — The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics has begun its 121-day journey across Japan and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. The first runner with the torch was 2011 Women’s World Cup-winning player Azusa Iwashimizu. The opening ceremony for the start of the relay was closed to the public. Organizers say they will stop or reroute the relay if crowding becomes a problem. The relay is a test for the upcoming Olympics with fear among the public that the event could spread the coronavirus.