Suspect in Death Investigation Appears in Court

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A suspect linked to the death of a Wood County man was in court Wednesday.

Stephanie Trewyn is facing several charges including hiding a corpse. Even with this latest development, officials say the investigation into the death of Zachary Vasa isn't over yet.

"A lot of people have put in a lot of hours working on this," said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.

A criminal complaint alleges Trewyn, along with Zach Vasa, gathered at the home of Jacob Immerfall, apparently to use heroin.

The complaint then states that Trewyn left for work. Immerfall says he fell asleep, waking up to find Vasa deceased.

Immerfall then allegedly placed Vasa's body in Trewyn's car, picked her up from work, and they drove around to find a place to hide it.

They reportedly hid it in a wooded area off Fairhaven Avenue in the Town of Rock.

"We believe that Mr. Vasa passed away from an overdose. We don't have anything scientifically proving that right now, but that's all based upon statements that have been provided to us," Becker said.

Trewyn is now being held on a $5,000 cash bond after the judge refused a reduction, believing her to be a flight risk.

Even with a suspect in custody, law enforcement is continuing to investigate.

"Doesn't mean the investigation is over. We're always looking for more information. But it does bring some closure to the family," Becker said.

Anyone with information in the investigation is asked to come forward.