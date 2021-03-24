Shelters being built in Bangladesh Rohingya camp after fire

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Aid agencies and government authorities are rebuilding shelters for thousands of Rohingya refugees who have lost their dwellings to a massive fire, killing at least 15, in southern Bangladesh. Monday’s fire was huge and raced through Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district where more than 1 million Rohingya refugees have been sheltered. Aid agencies on Wednesday provided those affected with tents and other construction materials to start rebuilding their shelters. Most of the refugees crossed the border into Bangladesh in 2017 when Myanmar’s military launched a violent crackdown on the Rohingya, forcing them to take shelter in neighboring Bangladesh.