Pope, citing pandemic effect, cuts pay for cardinals, others

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has ordered pay cuts for cardinals, priests and nuns at the Vatican in a bid to save other Holy See employees’ jobs. Francis, in a letter made public by the Vatican on Wednesday, noted that the pandemic emergency “negatively impacted all sources of revenue” for the Holy See and Vatican City State. Travel bans by Italy and other pandemic restrictions severely limited access to to the Vatican Museums, a big money-make for the Holy See. Cardinals’ pay will be reduced by 10%, other superiors of Vatican offices will lose 8% monthly, while priests and nuns working at the Holy See will suffer 3% cuts.