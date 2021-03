Popcorn machine nixed at North Dakota Capitol after alarms

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A popcorn machine has been removed from the North Dakota Capitol after it twice triggered fire alarms that brought firefighters to the building this week and caused legislators to evacuate. Rep. Mary Johnson was on her third batch of popcorn Monday afternoon when the machine triggered the alarms for the second time that day. Johnson says she wasn’t aware of a policy that bans popcorn poppers, toasters and other food appliances from the building, with the exception of the Capitol Cafe. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert says the popcorn helped bring together House Republicans, whose caucus has been “a little strained” due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. Facility Management Director John Boyle says the policy was established to prevent the activation of fire alarms.