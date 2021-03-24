No turning back: Facebook reckons with a post-2020 world

Facebook made it through the 2020 election cracking down political misinformation with tweaks to its rules and stepped-up enforcement. While many of the changes were supposed to be temporary, emergency measures, it is becoming increasingly clear that there is no returning to the Facebook of the past. With a new U.S. president and growing regulatory scrutiny around the world, the social media giant faces a reckoning as it continues to tamp down on conspiracy theories and other falsehoods, much of it spread by the right-wing sources it used to cultivate.