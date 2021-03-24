Newsom taps Asian lawmaker as California attorney general

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has chosen Assemblyman Rob Bonta as the state’s next attorney general. Bonta, of Alameda, was elected to the Legislature in 2012 and has been a prolific author of legislation with a criminal justice reform focus. He’s authored legislation to end cash bail, phase out private prisons and automatically expunge old marijuana convictions. He would be the state’s first Filipino attorney general if confirmed as expected by the Democratic-led Legislature. He would replace Xavier Becerra, who is now the federal health and human services secretary.