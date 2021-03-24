Local coffeehouse makes ‘Girl Scout Cookie’ inspired treats

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Patina Coffeehouse in Wausau new 'Girl Scout Cookie' inspired treats bring a local spin to fan favorites.

Patina and it's sister business Clay Corner Studio in Rib Mountain, created a 'Samoa Latte' and 'Thin Mint Muffins' that are made with the actual girl scout cookies.

Doing so to show support, and the owners have a hard time saying no when the scouts come knocking.

"More girl scouts have learned that and my cupboards are full… So now I have something to do with all those cookies and everyone gets to enjoy them too. And its helps the girl scouts because I can buy more than I did before," said Martina Strehlow, Owner of Patina Coffeehouse & Clay Corner Studio.

The latte and muffins are offered at both shops, but quantities are limited.

Strehlow also says other creations could be added to the mix.