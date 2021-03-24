No clear winner in Israeli election, signaling more deadlock

JERUSALEM (AP) — Exit polls indicate there is no clear winner in Tuesday’s Israeli election, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fate uncertain and signaling continued political deadlock. The polls on Israel’s three main TV stations showed Netanyahu and his religious and nationalist allies, as well as a diverse array of opponents, both falling short of a parliamentary majority. That could set the stage for weeks of paralysis and even an unprecedented fifth consecutive election. Exit polls are often imprecise and the official results may not be known for days. Netanyahu nevertheless said Israelis had “given a great victory to the right and to the Likud under my leadership.”