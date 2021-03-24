Hong Kong vaccination drive struggles to gain public trust

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s sudden suspension of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been another blow to its vaccination program. It is struggling against a wall of public distrust. Hong Kong on Wednesday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine, distributed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun Pharma, after defective packaging such as loose vial lids and cracks on bottles were found in one of two batches of the vaccine. For now, Hong Kong residents can only get the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, which is reported to have a lower efficacy rate. Wariness toward the Sinovac shot has grown after seven people who were vaccinated with it died, though authorities say the deaths were not linked to the vaccine.