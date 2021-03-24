Has It Seemed Warmer To You?

You are not imagining. It has been warmer than usual. Substantially.

Only One Day Below Normal

So far, this March is at the 7th warmest spot of all time. Our average high has been 48.9. The average low 27.7. Overall average, 38. Our warmest day so far has been the 21st where we hit 66 °. We had three other days in the 60s that week. Our coolest night was 10 ° on March 2nd. With the forecast I have, I think we will end up the 3rd warmest march on record. The warmest, March of 2012 where we averaged 45.8°. March of 1910 was 43 °

