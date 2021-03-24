Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter who died while trying to rescue residents of an assisted living home in suburban New York has been identified as a 35-year-old father of two young boys. A Rockland County leader said at a news conference Wednesday that Jared Lloyd’s heroism will never be forgotten. Lloyd was last heard from when he issued a mayday call early Tuesday from Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley. He did not make it out of the burning building before it collapsed. The fire also killed a male resident, who has not been identified.