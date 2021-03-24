Feds: Former Pitt official stole over 13K masks, sold online

A federal indictment says the University of Pittsburgh’s former emergency management director stole more than 13,600 face masks meant for school employees and students and sold them online in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The indictment announced Wednesday says Christopher Casamento stole N95 respirators, surgical masks and particulate respirator masks and sold them on his eBay vendor page at “significant price mark ups,” making nearly $19,000 from the sales. Pitt says Casamento admitted misappropriating the masks and was fired last July. A message was left at his number seeking comment.