Diverse jury raises activists’ hopes for ex-cop’s trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury that will decide the fate of a white former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death is unusually diverse by local standards. And that’s boosting activists’ hopes for a rare conviction. According to the court, the panel of 15 includes nine people who are white and six who are Black or multiracial. If the court follows standard practice and the alternates are the last three chosen, the 12 who deliberate would be evenly split between whites and people of color. Trahern Crews, an organizer for Black Lives Matter, says it’s a step in the right direction. Opening statements are Monday.