Cosmic mouthful: Tasters savor fine wine that orbited Earth

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Researchers in Bordeaux are carefully studying a dozen bottles of French wine that returned to Earth after a stay aboard the International Space Station. They’re releasing preliminary results on Wednesday. At a one-of-a-kind tasting this month, 12 connoisseurs sampled one of the space-traveled wines, blindly tasting it alongside a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar. Hundreds of snippets of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapevines also went into space as part of a longer-term effort to make plants on Earth more resilient to climate change and disease by exposing them to new stresses. Scientists also want to better understand the aging process, fermentation and bubbles in wine.