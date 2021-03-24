Community rallies to find missing rescue dog

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW)--- Tux has been missing for weeks, but the Marathon County Humane Society and countless Kronenwetter community members won't give up hope.

"She came here to find a better life, I want to give that to her," said Lisa Leitermann, the Executive Director of the Marathon County Humane Society.

Tux was one of 17 dogs surrendered to the humane society back in November.

Many of them struggled to adjust to the being at a shelter, and Tux was among the last to find a forever home.

"Collars are scary, new people, new situations, everything is scary," said Leitermann.

Part of getting her ready for her a new family was being spade. The humane society partners with a Kronenwetter veterinarian for procedures.

But when she was heading to car after surgery, she got loose.

"Tux bolted," said Leitermann.

The vet's office is located along a busy stretch of Highway 39, and they hoped she wouldn't cross.

"Four lanes of 70 plus mile an hour traffic," said Leitermann.

At that moment it was all hands on deck. And help from Kronenwetter Police Department wasn't in short supply.

"Our day car spent the majority of his day trying to help out," said Terry McHugh, Chief of Police for the Kronenwetter Police Department.

Leitermann took to social media, and the community responded.

Which lead to her being last spotted on the other side of the highway.

Days passed, but support didn't fade.

A local business donating signs, search parties, trail cams, traps with hamburgers, even community members offering a slice of ham.

"They're here for us and they're coming out in a big way," said Leitermann.

"Their is support from all over, from really the state, to find tux," said McHugh.

The latest effort, coming from the sky. The Marathon County Sheriff's Department drone operators using the opportunity for thermal drone training to look for Tux.

"It's a great community," said Leitermann.

If you see Tux, or would like to help, visit here. You can also call the Marathon County Humane Society, (715) 845-2810.