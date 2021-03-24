Bono, Cruz to star in animated series on vaccine importance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bono, Penélope Cruz and David Oyelowo will lend their voices in an animated series to raise awareness about the importance of global vaccine access. The ONE Campaign announced Wednesday the new series called “Pandemica,” which will launch Thursday. The series was created to bring attention to global vaccine access in an effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The seven-episode series will feature characters voiced by Kumail Nanjiani, Danai Gurira, Michael Sheen, Phoebe Robinson and Wanda Sykes. The first episode will feature Nanjiani, Robinson and Meg Donnelly. All episodes will be available Thursday at ONE’s website and the campaign’s YouTube channel. The episodes will be released in several countries including the United States, Nigeria, South Africa, Germany and Spain.