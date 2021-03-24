Boat docks to be replaced at Bukolt Park

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Stevens Point plans to replace boat docks at Bukolt Park this week.

The city says the current ones are over 25 years old.

Heavy usage combined with a repeated winter freeze and thaw left the docks unsafe for use and unable to be repaired.

Through a partnership with Prime Water Anglers, the city is working together in the removal process of the old docks as well as the construction and installation of the new ones.

While the docks are being upgraded there will be two seasonal docks that will be attached to the boat ramp.

The public is allowed to use throughout the whole process.

The permanent docks are expected to be in by Memorial Day.