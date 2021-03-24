Athlete of the Week: Luke Fenhaus

"My grandpa raced, my dad raced, my cousin raced. Since I've been four years old, I've kind of always been around racing."

It's been pretty apparent from the start that Luke Fenhaus was destined to become a racer.

"You know I like sports," said Fenhaus.

"I like football, I like basketball, I like kicking a soccer ball around. But you know racing doesn't go away from me. Once I started winning, I can't go back."

At just 16 years-old, Fenhaus has already been racing with great success for several years now. Which included a stellar 2018 campaign that saw him win both the State Park championship and Rookie of the year award.

Due to his massive success, he has been selected to take part in one of the most prestigious programs in North America... For a second time.

"The Allen Kulwicki Driver Development Program is pretty special to the short track community," explained Fenhaus. "It takes young grassroots drivers and tries to make them big. They help you so many different ways on and off the racetrack," he continued. "There's a lot of things to it, so I'm really proud to be one of the top seven."

The seven selected from the entirety of North America, will compete for over $54,000.

They will be judged based on factors both on and off the track including: their racing, the tracks the race at, their social media presence and community outreach.

Plenty of big names have gone through the program already, but should Fenhaus win, it'll be history.

"I think I'd be the youngest to win it so that would be huge," said Fenhaus. "I think it'd be huge for the racing community, that even younger generations can do good."

However, win or lose just being accepted to the KDDP is one more step toward his ultimate goal.

"I'd love to go to NASCAR, that would be my dream."

The program will announce the winner at the end of the racing season, which for Fenhaus begins April 18.