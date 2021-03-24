AP journalist Thein Zaw released from detention in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Thein Zaw, a journalist for The Associated Press who was arrested last month while covering a protest against the coup in Myanmar, was released from detention on Wednesday. Thein Zaw told the AP and his family of his release by phone after his second court hearing since his arrest nearly a month ago. He had been charged with violating a public order law that carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment. Thein Zaw was one of nine media workers taken into custody during the Feb. 27 street protest in Yangon and had been held without bail. About 40 journalists have been detained or charged since the Feb. 1 coup, roughly half of whom remain behind bars.