Antetokounmpo, Tatum available for Bucks-Celtics game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston’s Jayson Tatum are available for Wednesday night’s Bucks-Celtics matchup after the All-Stars sat out one game. Both players are in the starting lineup. Antetokounmpo didn’t play Monday in the Bucks’ 140-113 victory over Indiana because of a sprained left knee that left him questionable on Wednesday’s injury report. Tatum had missed the Celtics’ 132-126 overtime loss at Memphis on Monday due to an illness.